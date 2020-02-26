Clear

Preparing for coronavirus in Olmsted County: 'We're watching this situation really closely'

Right now, there are no cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Olmsted County.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 6:12 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Olmsted County Public Health says the risk for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our area remains low, but that could change.

Meanwhile the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insists the virus will spread in the US. Now, tensions are high.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs says his department is learning more about the virus as they go.

"We don't really know this virus yet," Briggs said. "We know the family of viruses. We have virologists that know how these things work. So we have a fairly good feel about how it's transmitted and that sort of thing, but there are other issues that humanity doesn't have immunity to this the way that we do towards influenza."

The CDC says public health officials in the US should be prepared for a pandemic. Briggs says a pandemic is when you have an outbreak or change in health that covers the globe.

Right now, it's not an issue in our area. However, Briggs says it's important for people to mentally prepare that it could be.

"Six months from now, coronavirus might be a risk for this community and if it is, we'll handle that," Briggs said. "But right now today, your risk of getting flu in Rochester is much higher."

People are advised to use prevention habits similar to the flu including washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when you're sick.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people around the world. Around 3,000 have died.

