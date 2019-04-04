Preparing for an active shooter

MASON CITY, Iowa- Events in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota happen year round and the organizers of those events are all about bringing in more visitors.

People come from the world over. In 2017 Cerro Gordo County tourists spent more than 200 million dollars. Keeping those sightseers safe is important. But if an active shooter crashed an event would we be ready?

“I don’t have a plan, not really, not one I’m willing to share,” said the event coordinator of Willowbrooke mall Glenys Scholemer.

That’s why she and others are attending an event Thursday. To learn what she and other can do to be prepared.

“We have emergency action plans in place for all eight facilities and the six major events we hold each year,” said Brian Pauly with the City’s Parks and Rec. Department.

Pauly will soon be in charge of Mason City’s future multipurpose arena and says safety is already a priority.

“During the planning stages we worked with our insurance company and architects on escape plans for all types of emergencies,” he said.

While much of the event was to help event coordinators keep visitors safe, what if you were with your family and a situation were to arise?

“I think the kids are the leaders of this in our homes these days,” said Chief Jeff Brinkley. “In our generation we grew up without having to worry about an active shooter coming to our school every day and kids these days don’t have that luxury.”

Chief Brinkley said while students are learning safety at schools, preparedness is important everywhere.

“You can only try and stay fresh with the latest stuff,” said Pauly. “If you can’t gain knowledge then you probably shouldn’t be in your job.”