Preparing for U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign stop

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's another chance for north Iowans to meet a presidential candidate. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is going to be in Mason City on Saturday for one of her first official campaign stops. The event is at 4:00 at Lorados.

Lorados is a fairly small bar and grill but when owner Julie Bergo got the call asking if she would host the senator, she jumped at the chance.

“Her people called my people but I don't have people so they just called me and they've been giving me bits and pieces all week about how they'll conduct the meeting,” says Bergo.

When she asked the campaign why they chose Lorados they said,

“That she wanted to be down and local and get to the grassroots of who her voters might be.”

Bergo says Klobuchar's staff is doing most of the leg work, making it pretty easy on Bergo and her staff.

“They've told me just be who we are and I’ve got extra people coming in to work that day to accommodate whoever shows up and I had to have a pa system set up for her. Other than that everything has been status quo,” she says.

