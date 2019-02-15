Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Preparing for U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign stop

How those at Lorados are getting ready for the presidential candidate

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's another chance for north Iowans to meet a presidential candidate. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is going to be in Mason City on Saturday for one of her first official campaign stops. The event is at 4:00 at Lorados.
Lorados is a fairly small bar and grill but when owner Julie Bergo got the call asking if she would host the senator, she jumped at the chance.
“Her people called my people but I don't have people so they just called me and they've been giving me bits and pieces all week about how they'll conduct the meeting,” says Bergo.
When she asked the campaign why they chose Lorados they said,
“That she wanted to be down and local and get to the grassroots of who her voters might be.”
Bergo says Klobuchar's staff is doing most of the leg work, making it pretty easy on Bergo and her staff.
“They've told me just be who we are and I’ve got extra people coming in to work that day to accommodate whoever shows up and I had to have a pa system set up for her. Other than that everything has been status quo,” she says.
Make sure to watch KIMT News 3 at 6 and 10 Saturday for full coverage of Senator Klobuchar's visit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Woodson Kindergarten Center raises money for breast cancer research

Image

HSNI Exec. Dir. Sybil Soukup receives national recognition

Image

Preparing for a presidential candidate

Image

Career Expo

Image

Elevator Rescue Training

Image

Friday morning state wrestling highlights

Image

Life's last love song

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Community Events