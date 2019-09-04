Clear

Preparations for Hurricane Dorian are underway in the Carolinas

We hear from one family who hasn't even finished recovering from Hurricane Florence, as they begin preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

KIMT NEWS 3- The Goodwin family from Leland, NC is no stranger to the havoc a hurricane can wreak. Florence took away the first floor of their home, over a month of school from their son, and countless other things.

Now, not even a year after Florence ripped through their area, they’re preparing for Hurricane Dorian. Sara Goodwin says the family has been preparing as best they can. "We have a stock pantry, we have water, gas, Steve had to go to 7 different gas stations on Saturday to get gas for the generators. We have things tied down…"

And though many would take this experience as a negative, the Goodwins are sure to show their son that they can overcome any obstacle life throws their way. “Believing that for some reason God put my family through this. I had told Steve at the beginning, ‘this is either going to make or break us’ and it wasn't fun. We had our moments but things happen for a reason and we survived and that was the main thing. Yes, we took a boat out of my neighborhood, but we got out.”

