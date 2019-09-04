Preparations for Hurricane Dorian are underway in the Carolinas

KIMT NEWS 3- The Goodwin family from Leland, NC is no stranger to the havoc a hurricane can wreak. Florence took away the first floor of their home, over a month of school from their son, and countless other things.

Now, not even a year after Florence ripped through their area, they’re preparing for Hurricane Dorian. Sara Goodwin says the family has been preparing as best they can. "We have a stock pantry, we have water, gas, Steve had to go to 7 different gas stations on Saturday to get gas for the generators. We have things tied down…"

And though many would take this experience as a negative, the Goodwins are sure to show their son that they can overcome any obstacle life throws their way. “Believing that for some reason God put my family through this. I had told Steve at the beginning, ‘this is either going to make or break us’ and it wasn't fun. We had our moments but things happen for a reason and we survived and that was the main thing. Yes, we took a boat out of my neighborhood, but we got out.”