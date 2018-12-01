Clear
Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

As basketball season gets underway, teams in Southern Minnesota hope to start on a high note.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

It was opening night for boys basketball in Southern Minnesota. The Century Panthers boys basketball team dropped a thriller against Farmington, falling 72-64 in OT. 

Across other Rochester teams, John Marshall girls defeats Faribault 60-44 and Mayo fell to Red Wing 71-39. 

The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
