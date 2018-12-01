It was opening night for boys basketball in Southern Minnesota. The Century Panthers boys basketball team dropped a thriller against Farmington, falling 72-64 in OT.
Across other Rochester teams, John Marshall girls defeats Faribault 60-44 and Mayo fell to Red Wing 71-39.
Related Content
- Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota
- Minnesota prep football highlights and scores
- Saturday's Minnesota prep football scores
- Volleyball highlights and scores from northern Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's highlights and prep football scores
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Prep soccer and volleyball highlights from southern MN, Sept. 24
Scroll for more content...