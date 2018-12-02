Press the play tab to watch the highlights
Related Content
- Prep hoop highlights and scores across Northern Iowa
- Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota
- Volleyball highlights and scores from northern Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's highlights and prep football scores
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Minnesota prep football highlights and scores
- Friday's prep football scores and highlights
- Highlights and scores from Friday's prep football action
Scroll for more content...