Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Prep hoop highlights and scores across Northern Iowa

Opening night for boys basketball in Northern Iowa, teams hoped to get off on the right foot.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Press the play tab to watch the highlights

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Community Events