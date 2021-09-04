Clear

Prep football scores and highlights from Minnesota and Iowa

Here's a complete list of Friday's scores

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 8:04 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 8:29 AM

MINNESOTA

Aitkin 50, Crosby-Ironton 0

Annandale 24, Zimmerman 13

BOLD 22, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 26, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Blooming Prairie 57, Hayfield 6

Breck 18, Academy Force 0

Canby 20, Wabasso 8

Cannon Falls 21, St. Charles 6

Cloquet 38, Proctor 6

Concordia Academy 24, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Cook County 52, McGregor 8

Cromwell 13, United North Central 12

Dassel-Cokato 41, Princeton 34

Dawson-Boyd 32, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8

Deer River 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Edgerton/Ellsworth 62, Madelia 8

Elk River 40, Cambridge-Isanti 14

Ely 26, Carlton 6

Fairmont 27, Marshall 7

Faribault 50, Albert Lea 12

Fergus Falls 29, Detroit Lakes 15

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern Freeze 14

Fillmore Central 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 13

Frazee 29, Parkers Prairie 16

G-F-W 32, Mayer-Lutheran 27

Grand Rapids 24, Mora 0

Hancock 30, Brandon-Evansville 6

Irondale 28, Benilde-St. Margaret's 16

Jordan 41, Worthington 14

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 21

Kimball 42, Benson 0

Kingsland 16, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

Lakeview 34, Springfield 32

Lanesboro 28, Grand Meadow 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 26

Litchfield 32, Milaca 8

Mabel-Canton 16, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6

Mahtomedi 37, Apple Valley 7

Mankato East 47, Stewartville 20

Martin County West 47, St. James Area 13

Menahga 30, Bagley 8

Minneapolis Edison 14, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6

Minneapolis North 41, St. Paul Johnson 0

Monticello 21, Buffalo 7

Moorhead 49, St. Cloud Tech 13

Moose Lake/Willow River 28, Hermantown 21

Mound Westonka 42, North St. Paul 14

Mounds View 31, Totino-Grace 10

Mountain Lake Area 24, Red Rock Central 0

NCEUH 40, Stephen-Argyle 13

Nevis 43, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 23

New Prague 28, Rochester Century 6

New Richland-H-E-G 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

New Ulm Cathedral 39, Yellow Medicine East 8

North Branch 32, Pine City 6

Northfield 21, Austin 20

Norwood-Young America 22, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13

Ottertail Central 22, Breckenridge 8

Park Center 37, Bloomington Kennedy 6

Park Christian 21, Kittson County Central 12

Paynesville 34, Melrose 26

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 31, Chatfield 6

Providence Academy 28, Richfield 8

Randolph 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 23, Waconia 17

Robbinsdale Cooper 43, Orono 27

Rochester Mayo 58, Owatonna 31

Rocori 15, Delano 7

Rushford-Peterson 24, Medford 6

Sauk Centre 34, Montevideo 12

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Spring Grove 14, Houston 0

St. Agnes 39, Spectrum 18

St. Clair/Loyola 31, United South Central 20

St. Louis Park 32, Simley 12

St. Paul Central 16, Minneapolis Washburn 14

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 25, St. Paul Como Park 14

St. Thomas Academy 18, South St. Paul 6

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Lac qui Parle Valley 13

Tri-City United 40, New Ulm 0

Triton 23, Rochester Lourdes 8

Two Harbors 53, Barnum 20

Waseca 21, St. Peter 13

Watertown-Mayer 28, Foley 12

West Central/Ashby 14, Barnesville 12

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 48, Ortonville 16

Willmar 19, St. Cloud Apollo 18

Winona 31, Red Wing 6

Winona Cotter 34, AC/GE 16

Woodbury 15, Champlin Park 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Henry vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ppd.

IOWA

AC/GC 62, Woodward-Granger 6

ADM, Adel 31, Ballard 14

Algona 47, Clear Lake 23

Alta-Aurelia 22, Akron-Westfield 21

Ankeny Centennial 14, Ankeny 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Osage 14

Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

B-G-M 91, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Baxter 68, Melcher-Dallas 0

Beckman, Dyersville 38, Anamosa 0

Bedford 52, Griswold 0

Belle Plaine 20, Madrid 6

Benton Community 10, Center Point-Urbana 0

Bishop Garrigan 20, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Bondurant Farrar 33, Dallas Center-Grimes 17

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34, Western Christian 13

Burlington 41, Keokuk 14

CAM, Anita 76, Woodbine 20

Carroll 24, Gilbert 7

Cascade,Western Dubuque 32, Durant-Bennett 16

Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo, West 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware, Manchester 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 26, Marion 9

Centerville 42, Albia 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Camanche 7

Charles City 14, New Hampton 8

Cherokee, Washington 41, West Monona 27

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Belmond-Klemme 20

Clarke, Osceola 35, Colfax-Mingo 19

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 17, West Branch 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, Woodward Academy 6

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Denison-Schleswig 35

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 43, Omaha South, Neb. 22

Davenport, Central 48, Clinton 23

Davenport, North 17, Davenport, West 14

Davis County, Bloomfield 29, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Denver 32, Union Community, LaPorte City 6

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Des Moines, East 35, Des Moines, North 6

Des Moines, Roosevelt 19, Waukee 3

Dike-New Hartford 13, Grundy Center 10

Dunkerton 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 16

Eagle Grove 32, MVAO-CO-U 6

Earlham 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7

Easton Valley 67, Central Elkader 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Springville 28

Eldon Cardinal 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

English Valleys, North English 12, Lone Tree 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 40, West Lyon, Inwood 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Fairfield 27, Ottumwa 7

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 21

Fremont Mills, Tabor 64, Stanton 36

GMG, Garwin 42, Collins-Maxwell 28

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Humboldt 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Colo-NESCO 13

Greene County 63, Perry 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Harlan 56, Grinnell 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33

Highland, Riverside 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

Hinton 7, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 6

Hudson 45, BCLUW, Conrad 0

IKM-Manning 28, Westwood, Sloan 20

Independence 28, Clear Creek-Amana 14

Indianola 52, Glenwood 16

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 7

Janesville 50, West Central, Maynard 20

Jesup 64, Postville 14

Kee, Lansing 64, Central City 8

Kingsley-Pierson 51, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Atlantic 0

Lake Mills 20, Central Springs 0

Lamoni 50, East Union, Afton 6

Lawton-Bronson 66, Missouri Valley 32

LeMars 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 8

Lenox 76, East Mills 30

Lewis Central 70, Carlisle 22

Linn-Mar, Marion 25, Iowa City Liberty High School 15

Lisbon 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Lynnville-Sully 46, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 34, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17

Marshalltown 33, Waterloo, East 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 56, Moravia 6

Mediapolis 35, Tipton 0

Midland, Wyoming 48, Calamus-Wheatland 6

Monticello 27, Maquoketa 6

Mount Ayr 34, Central Decatur, Leon 27

Murray 72, Seymour 6

Nevada 35, West Marshall, State Center 12

Newell-Fonda 68, Siouxland Christian 14

Newton 10, PCM, Monroe 8

North Butler, Greene 34, North Union 14

North Fayette Valley 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

North Scott, Eldridge 33, Epworth, Western Dubuque 13

North Tama, Traer 44, AGWSR, Ackley 7

Northwood-Kensett 32, Harris-Lake Park 29

Norwalk 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

OA-BCIG 42, Storm Lake 10

Ogden 54, Wayne, Corydon 12

Okoboji, Milford 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Oskaloosa 35, Knoxville 0

PAC-LM 7, South Central Calhoun 0

Pella 21, North Polk, Alleman 8

Pella Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 7

Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Senior 14

Red Oak 20, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Regina, Iowa City 34, West Liberty 6

Ridge View 38, East Sac County 14

Riverside, Oakland 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36

Rockford 52, Clarksville 32

Roland-Story, Story City 26, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Glidden-Ralston 37

Saint Ansgar 67, West Fork, Sheffield 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Central Lyon 21

Shenandoah 28, Nodaway Valley 26

Sigourney-Keota 42, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 12

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, Manson Northwest Webster 32

Sioux City, East 54, Sioux City, North 0

Sioux City, West 42, South Sioux City, Neb. 41, OT

Solon 41, Mount Vernon 27

South Hardin 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Sheldon 28

South Tama County, Tama 33, Saydel 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 19, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

Southeast Polk 40, Valley, West Des Moines 21

Southeast Valley 46, Emmetsburg 21

Southwest Valley 29, Sidney 0

Spencer 41, Mason City 8

Spirit Lake 49, Forest City 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 59, River Valley, Correctionville 0

Starmont 42, Bellevue 38

Tri-Center, Neola 14, Treynor 0

Tripoli 46, Riceville 24

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42

Underwood 47, Clarinda 7

Unity Christian 12, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Urbandale 17, Johnston 7

Van Meter 20, Williamsburg 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Oelwein 0

WACO, Wayland 41, H-L-V, Victor 13

Wapello 45, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Washington 22, Mount Pleasant 0

Waukon 15, Decorah 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Webster City 42, Boone 0

West Bend-Mallard 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26

West Hancock, Britt 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6

West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 27

Wilton 32, Northeast, Goose Lake 26, OT

Winfield-Mount Union 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42

Winterset 28, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 18, Logan-Magnolia 13

