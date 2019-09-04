Prep football rankings in Minnesota released

By The Associated Press

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 4, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points

1. Eden Prairie (2) (1-0) 38

(tie) Lakeville North (2) (1-0) 38

3. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) 28

4. Wayzata (1-0) 27

5. Lakeville South (1-0) 22

6. Prior Lake (1-0) 14

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0) 11

8. Eastview (1-0) 9

9. Edina (1-0) 8

(tie) Champlin Park (1-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 7, White Bear Lake 7, Farmington 2, Shakopee 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points

1. Owatonna (6) (1-0) 60

2. St. Thomas Academy (1-0) 48

3. Elk River (1-0) 46

4. Alexandria (1-0) 30

(tie) Mankato West (1-0) 30

6. Chaska (1-0) 21

7. Bemidji (1-0) 19

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-0) 11

9. Irondale (1-0) 10

(tie)Hastings (1-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Waconia 9, Chanhassen 9, Tartan 8, Cambridge-Isanti 7, Robbinsdale Cooper 5, Moorhead 4, Rochester Mayo 2, Spring Lake Park 2.

Class 4A

School Total Points

1. SMB-Wolfpack (6) (1-0) 60

2. Hutchinson (1) (1-0) 53

3. Winona (1-0) 37

4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-0) 23

5. Holy Angels (1-0) 21

6. Delano (1-0) 20

7. Becker (1-0) 19

8. Detroit Lakes (1-0) 15

9. Fridley (1-0) 13

(tie) Cloquet (1-0) 13

Others receiving votes: St. Anthony 12, Marshall 10, Mound-Westonka 6, Mankato East 6, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 5, Albert Lea 4, Big Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 3, DeLaSalle 3, Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 2, Red Wing 1, Simley 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points

1. Rochester Lourdes (3) (1-0) 49

2. Waseca (1) (1-0) 39

3. Pierz (2) (1-0) 37

4. Jackson County Central (1-0) 32

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-0) 29

6. Dassel-Cokato (1-0) 19

(tie) Albany (1-0) 19

8. Annandale (1-0) 18

9. Cannon Falls (1-0) 14

10. Perham (1-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Minnewaska 11, Breck 11, Richfield 10, Mora 6, Pequot Lakes 5, Rockford 5, Stewartville 4, Luverne 4, Pine Island 3, Aitkin 2, Esko 2, East Grand Forks 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points

1. Caledonia (5) (1-0) 50

2. Minneapolis North (1-0) 33

3. Paynesville (1-0) 30

4. Redwood Valley (1-0) 28

(tie) Barnesville (1-0) 28

6. Chatfield (1-0) 19

7. Moose Lake-Willow River (1-0) 16

8. Pipestone (1-0) 15

9. West Central-Ashby (1-0) 8

(tie) Dover-Eyota (0-1) 8

(tie) Maple Lake (1-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area 7, St. Charles 6, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 5, Pillager 4, Crookston 4, Lewiston-Altura 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 1, LeSueur-Henderson 1.

Class A

School Total Points

1. BOLD (2) (1-0) 47

2. Blooming Prairie (1) (1-0) 39

3. Mahnomen-Waubun (2) (1-0) 37

4. Ottertail Central (1-0) 30

5. Minneota (1-0) 20

6. United South Central (1-0) 16

(tie) Springfield (1-0) 16

(tie) Springfield-Comfrey (1-0) 16

9. Mayer Lutheran (1-0) 15

10. Deer River (1-0) 12

(tie) Polk County West (1-0) 12

Others receiving votes: Mahnomen 9, Martin County West 6, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6, Adrian-Ellsworth 4, Red Lake 4, Goodhue 3, Red Lake County 3, Underwood 2, Upsala-Swanville 2, New York Mills 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points

1. Grand Meadow (1) (1-0) 27

2. Spring Grove (2) (1-0) 26

3. Mountain Lake Area (1-0) 23

4. Stephen-Argyle (1-0) 22

5. Cromwell (1-0) 19

(tie) Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 19

7. Verndale (1-0) 15

8. NCE-UH (1-0) 11

9. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke (1) (0-1) 10

10. Hills-Beaver Creek (1-0) 9

(tie) Lanesboro (1-0) 9

Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 8, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 6, Cook County 5, Ely 4, Win-E-Mac 3, South Ridge 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 1, Fertile-Beltrami 1.