Prep football in Minnesota moved to the spring

It will not be a normal school year in the classroom and it won’t be on the gridiron, either.

The Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday to move football to the spring. Volleyball will also be moved from the fall to the spring.

The motion to move football from the fall to the spring passed 13-5.

