Prep football in Iowa will have a new look this fall due to coronavirus

A month before the prep football season in Iowa is set to begin, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced major changes to the season.

The IAHSAA announced Friday that the regular season will be trimmed to seven weeks with teams having the option to schedule five, six or seven games during those weeks.

All teams will also qualify for the postseason, and brackets will consist of six rounds for each class.

"The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality, and team availability as primary considerations. This is intended to be a one-time measure for postseason formatting," the IAHSAA said.

You can see some of the new rules below:

REGULAR SEASON: A seven-week regular season will be conducted. Teams will have the option of scheduling five, six, or seven games within those seven weeks.

POSTSEASON: All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason. Brackets will consist of six rounds for each classification. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality, and team availability as primary considerations. This is intended to be a one-time measure for postseason formatting.

OPTIONAL DATES: Week 1 and Week 2 will be optional game dates. Opponents, locations, and participation may determined by member schools in 11-player football.

You can find the full release here.