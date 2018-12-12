Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

A rematch of the Section 1AA Championship game from last year as Stewartville hosts Byron. A Hiawatha Valley League matchup between Lourdes and Kasson-Mantorville and the John Marshall Rockets hope to stay undefeated against Big Nine foe Northfield.
