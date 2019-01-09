Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 8

A big night for hoops for girls basketball and a Rochester Rivalry.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Press play on the video tab for the highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Community Events