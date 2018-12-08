Clear

Prep basketball: Mason City takes down No. 1 Valley (plus other highlights and scores)

Highlights from Mason City, Austin, Newman and Clear Lake.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 8:15 AM

IOWA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 63, Winterset 48

AGWSR, Ackley 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 53

Albia 54, Centerville 34

Alburnett 62, Lisbon 46

Algona 65, Humboldt 61

Anamosa 60, Durant-Bennett 53

Ankeny 58, Ankeny Centennial 50

Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Lamoni 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 76, CAM, Anita 41

Audubon 70, Riverside, Oakland 43

B-G-M, Brooklyn 68, Colfax-Mingo 51

BCLUW, Conrad 60, Grundy Center 56

Ballard 47, Boone 43

Baxter 62, Collins-Maxwell 43

Bedford 65, East Union, Afton 30

Belle Plaine 69, English Valleys, North English 32

Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48

Benton Community 55, Solon 52

Bettendorf 79, Davenport, West 49

Bishop Garrigan 96, Eagle Grove 31

Boyden-Hull 76, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 41

Burlington Notre Dame 81, Holy Trinity 48

Calamus-Wheatland 82, Starmont 39

Camanche 60, Regina, Iowa City 53

Carlisle 83, Perry 28

Carroll 72, Bondurant Farrar 46

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 66, Cedar Rapids, Washington 52

Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66

Clarinda 64, Shenandoah 51

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

Clinton 52, Muscatine 45

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Winfield-Mount Union 29

Creston 72, Atlantic 55

Crestwood, Cresco 62, Charles City 60

Danville 84, Van Buren, Keosauqua 68

Davenport, Central 62, Davenport, North 54

Decorah 59, Waverly-Shell Rock 55

Denison-Schleswig 55, Harlan 40

Denver 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54

Des Moines Christian 83, Interstate 35,Truro 46

Des Moines, Hoover 52, Ottumwa 38

Des Moines, North 82, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54

Dike-New Hartford 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 34

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Clarksville 27

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Urbandale 40

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 41

Dubuque, Senior 59, Wahlert, Dubuque 54

Dunkerton 64, Riceville 32

Earlham 59, Pleasantville 46

East Sac County 69, Newell-Fonda 62

Easton Valley 73, Central City 52

Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, West Harrison, Mondamin 21

Fairfield 55, Washington 37

Forest City 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 25

Fremont Mills, Tabor 77, Clarinda Academy 57

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 56, Belmond-Klemme 39

George-Little Rock 58, Sioux Center 43

Gilbert 70, PCM, Monroe 59

Greene County 66, North Polk, Alleman 50

Grinnell 66, Newton 53

Harris-Lake Park 57, Akron-Westfield 54

Harrisburg, S.D. 66, Western Christian 55

Hinton 54, Trinity Christian High School 47

IKM-Manning 45, Missouri Valley 29

Indianola 89, Pella 86

Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT

Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian School 41

Jesup 45, Hudson 40, OT

Johnston 43, Ames 42

Keota 85, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35

Knoxville 65, Chariton 57

Lawton-Bronson 68, Siouxland Community Christian 43

Lewis Central 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52

Linn-Mar, Marion 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, 5OT

Logan-Magnolia 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 42

Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 29

MOC-Floyd Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 67

Madrid 79, Panorama, Panora 56

Maquoketa 78, South Tama County, Tama 46

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 34

Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 72

Marshalltown 51, Southeast Polk 42

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 29

Mediapolis 65, Lone Tree 59

Meskwaki Settlement School 59, Colo-NESCO 30

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 62

Montezuma 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 27

Monticello 66, Wilton 30

Moravia 63, Diagonal 55

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24

Mount Ayr 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18

Mount Pleasant 56, Keokuk 48

Murray 78, Orient-Macksburg 42

North Fayette Valley 75, West Central, Maynard 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 27

North Scott, Eldridge 47, Assumption, Davenport 38

Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Tipton 53

Norwalk 65, Pella Christian 61

OA-BCIG 80, West Monona, Onawa 35

Oelwein 63, Waukon 54

Ogden 81, AC/GC 53

Oskaloosa 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 45

PAC-LM 63, Alta-Aurelia 60

Paton-Churdan 47, Glidden-Ralston 31

Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 46

Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45

Postville 49, Central Elkader 42

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Ridge View 66, Kingsley-Pierson 47

River Valley, Correctionville 57, MVAO-CO-U 50

Rockford 66, Northwood-Kensett 14

Roland-Story, Story City 75, Saydel 36

Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51

Sibley-Ocheyedan 57, Sheldon 37

Sidney 64, Griswold 30

Sigourney 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 40

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 56, Manson Northwest Webster 52

Sioux City, East 69, Sioux City, West 65

Sioux City, North 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61

South Central Calhoun 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33

South Hamilton, Jewell 84, Nevada 53

South Hardin 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40

South Winneshiek, Calmar 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 44

Spencer 76, Storm Lake 70

Spirit Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62

Springville 57, Midland, Wyoming 37

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Red Oak 39

St. Mary's, Remsen 75, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42

Stanton 70, East Mills 53

Tri-Center, Neola 59, Underwood 48

Tripoli 52, North Tama, Traer 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, MFL-Mar-Mac 35

Unity Christian, Orange City 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

Valley, West Des Moines 61, Mason City 26

Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 58

Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Mount Vernon 34

WACO, Wayland 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 56

Walthill, Neb. 85, Whiting 31

Wapello 58, Highland, Riverside 46

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

Waterloo, East 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 53

Waterloo, West 50, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 36

Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39

Webster City 59, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 56

West Bend-Mallard 54, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50

West Branch 56, Cascade,Western Dubuque 42

West Burlington 69, Eldon Cardinal 25

West Delaware, Manchester 36, Center Point-Urbana 29

West Fork, Sheffield 71, Newman Catholic, Mason City 61

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Rock Valley 58

Westwood, Sloan 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 51

Woodbine 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Woodward-Granger 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 37, Logan-Magnolia 31

AC/GC 46, Ogden 41

ADM, Adel 55, Winterset 42

AGWSR, Ackley 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 38

Akron-Westfield 58, Harris-Lake Park 34

Alburnett 54, Lisbon 32

Algona 57, Humboldt 42

Anamosa 68, Durant-Bennett 30

Ankeny Centennial 49, Ankeny 27

Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, CAM, Anita 47

Audubon 60, Riverside, Oakland 30

B-G-M, Brooklyn 41, Colfax-Mingo 39

Ballard 54, Boone 40

Beckman, Dyersville 45, Williamsburg 37

Bedford 46, East Union, Afton 20

Belle Plaine 41, English Valleys, North English 24

Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32

Benton Community 48, Solon 34

Bettendorf 69, Davenport, West 18

Bishop Garrigan 60, Eagle Grove 24

Bondurant Farrar 54, Carroll 38

Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 50, Woodbine 34

Carlisle 62, Perry 19

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, West Branch 33

Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo, West 37

Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Linn-Mar, Marion 24

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 28

Center Point-Urbana 73, West Delaware, Manchester 25

Centerville 58, Albia 23

Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Independence 18

Central Elkader 58, Postville 25

Central Lee, Donnellson 57, WACO, Wayland 32

Cherokee, Washington 71, LeMars 66

Clarksville 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9

Clear Lake 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 40

Colo-NESCO 61, Meskwaki Settlement School 57

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Creston 72, Atlantic 55

Crestwood, Cresco 58, Charles City 21

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Oskaloosa 22

Davenport, North 82, Davenport, Central 60

Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Fort Madison 39

Denison-Schleswig 44, Harlan 33

Des Moines Christian 70, Interstate 35,Truro 45

Des Moines, Roosevelt 59, Des Moines, North 34

Diagonal 53, Moravia 37

Dike-New Hartford 38, Union Community, LaPorte City 22

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Urbandale 48

Dunkerton 54, Riceville 40

Earlham 36, Pleasantville 24

Easton Valley 56, Central City 38

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, West Harrison, Mondamin 24

Fairfield 62, Washington 48

Forest City 56, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, College Springs South Page 26

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, Belmond-Klemme 28

Gilbert 56, PCM, Monroe 22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, South Hardin 35

Glidden-Ralston 56, Paton-Churdan 38

Grinnell 72, Newton 23

Grundy Center 61, BCLUW, Conrad 30

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59

Harrisburg, S.D. 64, Western Christian 54

Highland, Riverside 47, Wapello 41

Hinton 39, Trinity Christian High School 34

Holy Trinity 52, Burlington Notre Dame 38

IKM-Manning 72, Missouri Valley 13

Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT

Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian School 13

Jesup 59, Hudson 47

Johnston 61, Ames 38

Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 45

Keota 49, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 52

Knoxville 45, Chariton 25

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Community Christian 28

Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 19

Lynnville-Sully 67, H-L-V, Victor 46

MFL-Mar-Mac 57, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 44

Maquoketa 57, South Tama County, Tama 53

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Cedar Valley Christian School 14

Marion 75, Clear Creek-Amana 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Southwest Valley 46

Mason City 66, Valley, West Des Moines 64

Mediapolis 68, Lone Tree 35

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 43

Midland, Wyoming 43, Springville 25

Montezuma 51, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38

Mount Ayr 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43

Mount Vernon 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Murray 58, Orient-Macksburg 21

Muscatine 36, Clinton 23

Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 44

Newell-Fonda 78, East Sac County 36

Nodaway Valley 59, Wayne, Corydon 29

North Fayette Valley 61, West Central, Maynard 25

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 44

North Polk, Alleman 76, Greene County 13

North Scott, Eldridge 71, Assumption, Davenport 51

Ottumwa 64, Des Moines, Hoover 20

PAC-LM 68, Alta-Aurelia 29

Panorama, Panora 62, Madrid 39

Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 29

Pella 56, Indianola 47

Pella Christian 43, Norwalk 27

Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42

Red Oak 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Regina, Iowa City 60, Camanche 46

Rock Valley 61, West Lyon, Inwood 53

Rockford 46, Northwood-Kensett 24

Roland-Story, Story City 67, Saydel 7

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

Shenandoah 57, Clarinda 27

Sidney 49, Griswold 33

Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 44

South Central Calhoun 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 29

South Winneshiek, Calmar 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 24

Southeast Polk 59, Marshalltown 5

Spencer 45, Storm Lake 35

Spirit Lake 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 42

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 33, West Bend-Mallard 27

Stanton 43, East Mills 22

Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Denver 45

Tipton 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 36

Tri-Center, Neola 55, Underwood 40

Twin Cedars, Bussey 33, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 29

Unity Christian, Orange City 71, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44

Van Buren, Keosauqua 58, Danville 38

Walthill, Neb. 69, Whiting 42

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43

Waterloo, East 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 54

Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39

Waukon 57, Oelwein 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Decorah 28

Webster City 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

West Fork, Sheffield 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 47

West Monona, Onawa 64, OA-BCIG 36

Wilton 48, Monticello 32

Winfield-Mount Union 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, Westwood, Sloan 53

Woodward-Granger 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 42, OT

MINNESOTA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 70, Northern Cass, N.D. 54

Annandale 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Austin 77, Winona 68

BOLD 79, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 61

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 79, Red Lake County 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Swanville 30

Blaine 79, Cambridge-Isanti 75

Blooming Prairie 49, Bethlehem Academy 42

Brainerd 96, Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, OT

Byron 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 42

Caledonia 89, Lewiston-Altura 62

Canby 65, Yellow Medicine East 40

Carlton 52, Wrenshall 50

Cass Lake-Bena 86, Red Lake 57

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 64

Christian Life 64, Chesterton Academy 30

Clearbrook-Gonvick 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 43

Concordia Academy 72, New Life Academy 51

Cook County 87, Two Harbors 68

Cromwell 58, McGregor 20

Crookston 78, Warroad 64

Deer River 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 67

Delano 71, St. Croix Lutheran 51

Dover-Eyota 69, Glencoe-Silver Lake 63

Duluth East 80, Fridley 67

Eagan 68, Henry Sibley 58

East Grand Forks 79, Thief River Falls 56

Esko 59, Cloquet 45

Faribault 61, Albert Lea 52

Floodwood 51, Silver Bay 50

Foley 75, Holdingford 55

Fosston 48, Blackduck 39

Grand Meadow 55, Lanesboro 52

Greenway 66, Virginia 58

Hancock 91, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 65

Hastings 85, Park (Cottage Grove) 69

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Ellsworth 58

International Falls 72, Ely 67

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, St. Clair 48

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Goodhue 36

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Dawson-Boyd 56

Kimball 41, Dassel-Cokato 32

La Crescent 62, Rochester Lourdes 52

Lac qui Parle Valley 96, Renville County West 68

LeRoy-Ostrander 86, Houston 63

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Co-op 59, Cleveland 54

Litchfield 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 53

Littlefork-Big Falls 47, Lake of the Woods 42

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Mabel-Canton 51

MACCRAY 81, Central Minnesota Christian 61

Maple Grove 57, Rogers 44

Melrose 70, Montevideo 64

Minneapolis North 101, St. Paul Como Park 38

Minneota 82, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45

Minnewaska 58, Sauk Centre 54

Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52

Moorhead 91, Buffalo 80

Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Cherry 37

Mountain Lake Area 92, Heron Lake-Okabena 59

Murray County Central 65, Fulda 45

New Ulm Cathedral 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 48

North Branch 67, Braham 37

Northfield 72, Red Wing 58

Nova Classical Academy 61, Schaeffer Academy 54

Ortonville 73, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33

Paynesville 71, Benson 56

Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 58, OT

Pierz 61, Little Falls 56

Pine City 82, East Central 49

Pine River-Backus 78, Kelliher/Northome 74, 2OT

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Chatfield 64

Princeton 73, Fergus Falls 67

Randolph 78, Kingsland 62

Richland, N.D. 74, Park Christian (Moorhead) 45

Roseville 68, Irondale 48

Royalton 59, Pillager 58

Rush City 57, Isle 53

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Lakeview 45

Sacred Heart 75, Northern Freeze 47

Shakopee 78, New Prague 58

South St. Paul 79, Mounds Park Academy 62

Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 35

St. Anthony 56, Minneapolis Southwest 52

St. Charles 105, Southland 75

St. Cloud Cathedral 87, Maple Lake 58

St. Francis 76, Anoka 71

St. Paul Central 68, Osseo 65

St. Paul Harding 102, Simley 92

Stillwater 75, Minneapolis South 49

United South Central 77, Medford 49

Verndale 66, Staples-Motley 44

Waconia 94, Henry 67

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 64, Aitkin 56

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Red Rock Central 54

White Bear Lake 90, North St. Paul 87

Win-E-Mac 53, Nevis 50

Winona Cotter 64, Fillmore Central 49

Woodbury 61, Rosemount 53

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 55

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament=

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wis. 67

West Lutheran 65, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 73, St. Cloud Tech 32

Annandale 45, St. Cloud Cathedral 33

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 32, Montevideo 26

Austin 86, Winona 36

Big Lake 56, Osseo 49

Braham 52, Onamia 37

Brandon-Evansville 56, Rothsay 28

Caledonia 71, Lewiston-Altura 49

Chisago Lakes 59, Hermantown 55

Chisholm 56, Northeast Range 43

Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Nevis 27

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Lidgerwood, N.D. 32

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 32

Crookston 66, Warroad 37

Eden Prairie 76, Chaska 71

Elk River 58, Minnetonka 47

Faribault 58, Albert Lea 52, OT

Farmington 65, Edina 36

Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 24

Floodwood 62, Silver Bay 17

Foley 71, Holdingford 48

Fridley 79, Breck 37

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 57, New Ulm Cathedral 37

Glencoe-Silver Lake 46, Martin County West 36

Goodhue 52, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Grand Meadow 78, Triton 72

Hawley 67, Frazee 33

Heritage Christian Academy 51, St. Agnes 31

Hibbing 56, Princeton 47

Hill-Murray 59, Totino-Grace 42

Hope Academy 64, Avail 38

Hopkins 98, Tartan 70

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Columbia Heights 39

Hutchinson 64, Dassel-Cokato 31

Jordan 63, Belle Plaine 50

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Central Minnesota Christian 50

Kittson County Central 66, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 33

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, AC/GE 65

Liberty Classical 39, St. Paul Washington 32

Mayer-Lutheran 73, Tri-City United 40

Medford 80, United South Central 29

Minneapolis Southwest 53, Minneapolis Edison 37

Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40

Minnewaska 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49

Monticello 68, Zimmerman 52

Moorhead 77, East Grand Forks 56

Mounds View 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 44

Mountain Lake Area 55, Madelia 37

Mountain Lake Co-op 55, Madelia 37

New Richland-H-E-G 48, Hayfield 47

North Branch 48, Mora 24

Northern Freeze 45, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, N.D. 38

Norwood-Young America 69, LeSueur-Henderson 45

Orono 58, Watertown-Mayer 53

Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43

Owatonna 55, Rochester Century 34

Park Center 74, St. Louis Park 56

Park Christian (Moorhead) 49, Sacred Heart 47

Pelican Rapids 78, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60

Pequot Lakes 65, Detroit Lakes 45

Pierz 58, Little Falls 19

Pine City 79, Hinckley-Finlayson 32

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Chatfield 49

Randolph 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

Red Lake Falls 56, Bagley 32

Red Rock Central 62, Sleepy Eye 51

Red Wing 63, Northfield 62

Robbinsdale Cooper 63, DeLaSalle 58

Rochester Lourdes 71, La Crescent 29

Rogers 66, Maple Grove 55

Rosemount 59, Henry Sibley 42

Roseville 64, Cretin-Derham Hall 48

Royalton 67, Swanville 58

Rush City 55, Isle 15

Rushford-Peterson 54, Schaeffer Academy 33

Shakopee 62, Chanhassen 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 49, Sibley East 34

Springfield 75, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61

St. Charles 73, Southland 64

St. Clair 66, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

St. Cloud Apollo 70, Albany 45

St. Michael-Albertville 71, Anoka 28

St. Paul Como Park 77, Mahtomedi 61

St. Paul Highland Park 43, North St. Paul 32

St. Paul Humboldt 63, Trinity 41

Stillwater 59, Forest Lake 52

Superior, Wis. 49, Esko 32

Tri-City United 73, Mayer Lutheran 40

Two Harbors 52, Cook County 45

Upsala 72, Browerville/Eagle Valley 52

Visitation 52, St. Croix Prep 22

Wabasha-Kellogg 72, Houston 67

Waconia 65, Richfield 43

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 51, Blackduck 32

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45, Maple River 35

Wayzata 90, Maranatha Christian 48

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 67, Richland, N.D. 45

White Bear Lake 56, East Ridge 43

Willmar 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 23

Winona Cotter 66, Fillmore Central 37

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament=

West Lutheran 43, Illinois Lutheran, Ill. 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Stephen-Argyle, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
