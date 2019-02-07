Prep athletes sign National Letters of Intent

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Local athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday, signing their National Letter of Intent to participate in collegiate athletics.

At Rochester Lourdes High School, 11 athletes signed their LOI’s. From local schools like Waldorf University to Division I schools such as Villanova, each sport from hockey, golf, baseball, football, and even bowling were represented. Four members from the Eagles state championship football team made their signings.

Another signing event was held at Rochester Mayo High School Wednesday afternoon where five members of the Spartans football team signed letters of intent. Two of the Mayo five are headed to RCTC in Rochester, while the others will be attending University of Wisconsin-Stout, University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse, and the University of Sioux Falls.

In Mason City, Jacob Ramon will trade his Knights uniform to become a Warrior next year. Ramon will continue his athletic and academic careers at Waldorf University in Forest City where he will join the football program. According to QuikStats, the senior had four touchdown receptions during the 2018 season for Newman Catholic.