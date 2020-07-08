Prep athletes eager to get back into the weight room

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa – High school athletes that aren’t baseball or softball players have been longing to get back to a normal during a spring and summer that have been anything but.

Students across the state of Iowa don’t mind setting the alarm earlier than what they’ve grown used to because they are finally allowed back into the weight room.

“For the kids, it gives them a little sense of normalcy and a chance to have a little bit of a normal summer,” Saint Ansgar football coach, Drew Clevenger said.

When 6 AM rolls around, the Saints are making their first reps of the day. Within the last week, Iowa schools and weight rooms reopened to students, granting them the opportunity to train for the upcoming season.

Clevenger says they are having to limit the number of participants.

“We’re limiting it to 25. Typically, we’d be upwards of 75. When our groups come in, one at six – one at 7:30, about half that group stays outside with one coach, and half the group is inside with one coach.”

Clevenger says they are taking additional precautions such as mandatory masks while inside the building, social distancing, and good handwashing. That is where the ‘control what you can control’ mantra comes into play.

“Control what you can control in terms of stopping the spread of the disease by following the safety precautions that we put into place here,” he said. “Following safety precautions in your own personal life and trying to mitigate the spread of the disease by making smart choices in your personal life, too.”

So far, Clevenger says this week has been a positive experience because these athletes are eager to get back to the sports they love, especially seniors.

“They’re hopeful that they get to have somewhat of a normal senior year of school and senior year of sports, so it’s been a positive attitude for the kids since they’ve been back.”