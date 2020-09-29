Premier Bank collecting donations for The Landing MN

ROCHESTER, Minn-As winter approaches, donations are needed for the homeless population in Rochester. Monday, September 28th, and Tuesday, September 29th, Premier Banks in Rochester will be collecting donations for The Landing MN.
The Landing MN is an organization that provides clothing, housing, meals, and medical care for those facing homelessness in the Rochester area. Co-founder Dan Fifield says every bit helps, but the organization needs men's blue jeans from waist size 32 to 36.
"You generally got a pair of clothes that you wear 24 hours a day seven days a week,” said Fifield. “I can't imagine going days and weeks on end wearing the same clothing and not being able to have a change of clothes.."
