Preliminary data shows 364 traffic deaths in Minnesota in 2019

KIMT NEWS 3 - According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, preliminary reports show there were 364 traffic deaths on Minnesota roads in 2019. There were 381 in 2018.

At least 27 of these deaths were distraction-related, 71 were speed-related, at least 102 were alcohol-related, and 72 were not wearing seatbelts.

44 were motorcyclists, 11 were bicyclists, and 50 were pedestrians.