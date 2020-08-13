Preliminary counts shows more than 23,000 voted in Rochester on primary day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over 23,000 people voted in Rochester’s primary election on Tuesday.

That includes 7,300 who showed up at the polls and another 16,100 who cast an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots with an election day postmark will still be counted if they arrive in the mail before 5 pm Thursday. Vote totals cannot be finalized and official until the Olmsted County canvassing board meets to certify the results on Friday.

Preliminary vote totals are:

Olmsted County Commissioner – 5th District Seat

• Jim Bier: 1,398

• Regina Mustafa: 885

• Brian Morgan: 818

Rochester City Council President

• Kathleen Harrington: 7,342

• Brooke Carlson: 6,053

• Vangie Castro: 3,848

Rochester City Council – Ward 2

• Denise Welte: 669

• Michael Wojcik: 1,658

• Mark Bransford: 1,462

Rochester City Council – Ward 4

• Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick: 856

• Katrina Pulham: 395

• PJ Calkins: 331

• Abel Brito: 153

Rochester City Council – Ward 6

• Molly Dennis: 881

• Craig Ugland: 663

• Donavan Bailey: 588

• Todd Pisarski: 250

• Thomas M. Rigby: 206

• David Diercks: 12