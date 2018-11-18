Pregnant mother and stepson killed in Iowa crash

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old stepson have died in a crash in south-central Iowa.

The crash happened Friday evening in Clarke County, about 9 miles south of Osceola. The patrol says 22-year-old Bethannie Kennedy, of Osceola, was driving south on U.S. 69 when she lost control, went sideways and was broadsided by a northbound pickup truck.

Both Kennedy and 2-year-old Michael Dohrn Jr., of Osceola, died from injuries received in the crash.

Officials say the pickup driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.