What's different about pregnancy during the pandemic?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Expectant moms may have some questions as they navigate their pregnancy in the middle of a pandemic. Mayo Clinic obstetrician Regan Theiler answered some of those questions.

Dr. Theiler said pregnant women do not seem to be at an increased risk of getting COVID-19, or getting seriously ill if they do get it. They don't know right now is if there is any risk to the baby.

One question a lot of pregnant women have right now is if it's safe for them to go to the hospital to deliver, or should they consider changing their birth plan.

"We are providing safe labor and delivery care. And especially if you're a high risk patient, you have some other comorbidity, this is your first baby, you're an older mom, you're diabetic, you're hypertensive, you've had prior C-sections, it is always absolutely safer for you to deliver in the hospital," said Dr. Theiler.

Another question pregnant women might have right now is who can visit or be with them during the birth process. Mayo Clinic is allowing 1 consistent vistor through labor and delivery.

As far as the delivery process goes, Dr. Theiler said it will be pretty much the same as it would otherwise be, expect for one change.

"They may be asked to consider going home from the hospital earlier than they otherwise would and following up with us more closely by phone or virtually on things like mood, blood pressure and lactation concerns, simply because we want a healthy mom and a healthy baby out of the hospital setting as soon as we can," Dr. Theiler said.