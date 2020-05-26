Predicting the economic recovery: 'We've gotta get people willing to go and make those purchases'

KIMT NEWS 3 - As the country continues to reopen and start to resemble some sort of normal, you may wonder when our economy will do the same.

In April, Minnesota's state economist said it was too early to predict what will happen.

Models can help show what the recovery will look like.

Rayce Hardy is an economic instructor at Riverland Community College. He said we've already seen an L-shaped model, that includes a drastic decline and then maintaining. He foresees a gradual U-shape as we start to return, but says that could be a slow economic turnaround.

In order to get there, Hardy talks about the multiplier effect.

"One person's spending becomes another person's income," Hardy said. "And what do people do with their incomes? They go spend it. So then we get the ball rolling, this multiplier effect, as it multiplies through the economy. And that's what keeps the economy going."

If we have another outbreak, Hardy says we could then see a W-shape.

"Because we're going to have the decline, then the increase of economic activity," Hardy explains, "and then if we have a second outbreak we're going to have the decline again. I just hope we don't have the second outbreak."

Right now, Hardy advises people to pay off debt, buy something local, and volunteer if you can.

He also suggests putting money into a Roth IRA, that way you have money set aside for the future.