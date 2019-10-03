Clear

Predatory offender pleads not guilty to child porn in Mower County

Matthew Garrison
Investigators say internet monitoring software on his computer was disabled.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 1:51 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a Mower County child pornography case.

Matthew William Garrison, 31, is charged with seven counts of possession of child porn by a predatory offender. Garrison is a registered predatory offender and was on probation in November 2018 when a Community Corrections officer confronted Garrison about tampering with the internet monitoring software on Garrison’s computer.

Court records state Garrison eventually admitted the software was no longer working and he had been viewing child pornography on his computer. Austin police say a search of the computer found approximately 70 images and 2 videos of child porn.

Garrison’s criminal record shows an adjudication of delinquency for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2005 in Dodge County and a conviction for possession of child porn in August 2014 in Dodge County.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2020.

