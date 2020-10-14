Fugitive predatory offender recaptured in Minnesota

UPDATE: The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Royce Anthony Drift has been taken into custody in Virginia, MN by the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, thanks to a tip from the public.

Previous story below

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities say a predatory offender is on the loose.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says Royce Anthony Drift, a Level 3 offender, was released from the St. Louis County Jail on September 10 for Intensive Supervised Release but cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and left a halfway house in Duluth on October 2.

The DOC says Drift has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, using weapons, and false imprisonment.

He is described as 33-year-old with black hair and brown eyes, six feet tall and 156 pounds, often has a goatee, and has tied to Eveleth, Nett Lake, and Virginia, MN.

Authorities say anyone who sees Drift should call 911 immediately and do not attempt to contact him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or activities is asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-603-0026.