Predatory offender accused of raping child in southern Minnesota

Jeffrey Weir

A predatory offender living in Albert Lea is accused of raping a child on three occasions in Mower County.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 11:35 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A predatory offender from Wisconsin is accused of raping a child on three occasions in Mower County.
Jeffrey Weir, 50, of Albert Lea, is facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.
The investigation began on Feb. 17 when the Austin Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a report of sexual abuse of a child.
The victim said she had been sexually abused on three occasions.
On Feb. 18, the victim told an investigator that “a guy named Jeff Weir raped me.” The victim described being “scared” and “crying” during the alleged incident.
In an interview with authorities, Weir denied committing sexual abuse.
Weir lived in Austin before moving to Albert Lea, according to court documents.

