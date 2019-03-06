Clear
We're tracking precipitation that is on the way, but will it be rain or snow?

We will likely start with a wintry mix of ice/snow/rain Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 7:35 AM

The question isn’t if we will receive precipitation this weekend, the question is what kind of precipitation we will see.
It will start Saturday morning and continue pretty much through Sunday midday.

We will likely start with a wintry mix of ice/snow/rain Saturday morning transitioning to rain for Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb to the middle 30's. This will quickly turn over to snow for Saturday evening/night that will last into Sunday around noon.

The snow and rain could be heavy at times and it will be windy during this system. There still isn't much confidence in announcing totals yet.

We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
