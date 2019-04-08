Praying for flood cleanup on a statewide 'day of prayer'

MASON CITY, Iowa - There is still much work to be done in parts of the Midwest after last month's flooding. But some are turning to a higher power to help in the recovery process.

At Praise Community Church on Sunday morning, members are giving praise to God, while also praying for those affected by recent flooding in Western Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Pastor Jim Hermanson lead a prayer during the service.

"It kind of afects the whole state, because we are one people in the state of Iowa, and when they're hurting, and when they're in need, we need to respond in some way."

This week, Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem all declared April 7th a day of prayer within their states to pray for flood recovery, whether to "pray on their own or with others in an expression of faith and hope." He said the Governor's declaration is a positive.

"I believe that was a real opportunity for the state to come together above denominational and belief lines, but to focus on the need of others, the need of our fellow Iowans, and into Nebraska."

Claudia Cooper was also in attendance at Sunday's service, and feels that politicians should be able to initiate a call to prayer.

"I feel blessed that we have some politicians that will step out in their faith. Others do it, why not our politicians?"

Even if not able to physically give, Pastor Hermanson says a prayer can mean something significant while on the road to recovery.

"I believe that we can continue to support them, pray for them, encourage and see our state come out stronger after this."