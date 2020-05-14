Prayer walk strides towards comfort during pandemic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - During these tough times, many of us are relying on faith for strength. That was certainly the case in Clear Lake on Thursday evening.

While on foot, the faithful are spreading love throughout the neighborhood, asking for divine guidance during a time of confusion.

Cathy Bancroft and her friend Gretchen attend Harvest North Iowa church. They thought of the idea after their monthly prayer meetings were cancelled because of COVID-19.

"So we threw out lots of ideas. Could we sit in our cars in the parking lot could we just do it. However we just threw out lots of ideas and Gretchen was like, 'Maybe we should walk?' and so we threw the idea out to Pastor Terry and he was like 'Yeah, lets do a prayer walk,'" said Bancroft.

So far, six churches around North Iowa are encouraging their members to do a prayer walk. Bancroft hopes it will bring guidance to those who are feeling a little lost right now.

"It's just a really hard time, people are anxious and fearful and unemployed, there's lots of people who are unemployed right now, so there's just a lot of stress and fear," she said.