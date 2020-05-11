Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Prayer vigil for strength and guidance in Albert Lea

About 20 people prayed in front of Albert Lea City Hall, asking for guidance and strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: May 11, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - As the stay-at-home order in Minnesota continues, more and more people are starting to ask for an end to the lockdowns and restrictions on businesses and personal freedom.

At the Albert Lea City Hall it was a very quiet and peaceful rally.  Folks were appealing to a higher power for guidance during these tough times.

"Be with the small business owners, Lord and help them, guide them," said Jenny Williams with Albert Lea Christian Events.

They prayed for everyone in the community to keep staying strong as we wade through uncharted waters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are a lot of people suffering they're out of work, they want to go back to work, some of them are afraid to go back to work and we have leaders who aren't exactly sure what to do. we have never faced this before and we're just praying for everyone," said Williams.

He hops her faith and that of everyone who came out, sends the message loud and clear, that they will not give in to fear.

"We really think that all of the united states, not just albert lea, but all of the united states right now could use a lot more prayer and a lot more people who are out there saying 'its okay, dont be afraid," said Williams.

Many of the prayers asked for one thing.  Guidance for those in the positions of power who are responding to the pandemic.

"I'd like to see the city officials and leaders communicating so that everyone in the city and county know what's happening," said Debbie Proulx.

Nikki Lundberg says it's a balancing act, but leaders at the state and local levels need to find a way to prioritize safety and economic stability.

"I think they need to use common sense as to different areas, obviously we're not minneapolis we're not st. paul, we're not new york, we're a community of about 18 thousand people here in albert lea. the majority of our economic base is small businesses," said Lundberg.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3558389
Stearns14055
Nobles12552
Ramsey92045
Anoka54929
Dakota43015
Olmsted3689
Kandiyohi2841
Washington24715
Clay23517
Scott1401
Rice1141
Martin1124
Sherburne1091
Wright1021
St. Louis9212
Benton922
Carver821
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth650
Carlton640
Steele600
Polk521
Cottonwood460
Mower450
Freeborn440
Todd360
Jackson320
Murray290
Le Sueur290
Itasca280
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Otter Tail230
Crow Wing231
Watonwan220
Nicollet212
Meeker210
Chisago201
Rock190
Unassigned180
Lyon170
Douglas160
Waseca160
Morrison140
Wabasha130
Fillmore131
McLeod120
Faribault120
Wilkin113
Norman100
Kanabec90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Isanti70
Chippewa60
Beltrami60
Renville60
Swift50
Pope50
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Lincoln30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Red Lake20
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk223860
Woodbury16278
Black Hawk149323
Linn82758
Marshall7213
Dallas6766
Johnson5517
Muscatine48822
Tama32913
Louisa2823
Scott2808
Jasper2388
Wapello2180
Dubuque1917
Crawford1761
Washington1597
Allamakee1114
Pottawattamie852
Sioux840
Poweshiek795
Plymouth590
Bremer585
Story581
Clinton561
Henry431
Warren420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Benton351
Boone340
Guthrie330
Buena Vista310
Jones310
Fayette240
Iowa240
Clayton232
Buchanan230
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Osceola190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Butler120
Monona120
Hardin120
Madison111
Hamilton100
Audubon100
Page100
Clay90
Delaware91
Webster90
Davis90
Mills80
Van Buren80
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw60
Clarke60
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Jefferson60
Montgomery40
Monroe40
Cherokee40
Floyd41
Adair30
Winnebago30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Pocahontas30
Kossuth20
Worth20
Sac20
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Union10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm up is coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hormel launches film festival

Image

City Council Not Considering Easing Restrictions

Image

Praying for Some Relief

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/11

Image

MN teens unable to take driving test

Image

Warming center closing, where will homeless go?

Image

National Nurses Day

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/11

Image

White house changes in operation due to coronavirus

Image

New travel guidelines for Iowa

Community Events