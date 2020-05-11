Prayer vigil for strength and guidance in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - As the stay-at-home order in Minnesota continues, more and more people are starting to ask for an end to the lockdowns and restrictions on businesses and personal freedom.

At the Albert Lea City Hall it was a very quiet and peaceful rally. Folks were appealing to a higher power for guidance during these tough times.

"Be with the small business owners, Lord and help them, guide them," said Jenny Williams with Albert Lea Christian Events.

They prayed for everyone in the community to keep staying strong as we wade through uncharted waters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are a lot of people suffering they're out of work, they want to go back to work, some of them are afraid to go back to work and we have leaders who aren't exactly sure what to do. we have never faced this before and we're just praying for everyone," said Williams.

He hops her faith and that of everyone who came out, sends the message loud and clear, that they will not give in to fear.

"We really think that all of the united states, not just albert lea, but all of the united states right now could use a lot more prayer and a lot more people who are out there saying 'its okay, dont be afraid," said Williams.

Many of the prayers asked for one thing. Guidance for those in the positions of power who are responding to the pandemic.

"I'd like to see the city officials and leaders communicating so that everyone in the city and county know what's happening," said Debbie Proulx.

Nikki Lundberg says it's a balancing act, but leaders at the state and local levels need to find a way to prioritize safety and economic stability.

"I think they need to use common sense as to different areas, obviously we're not minneapolis we're not st. paul, we're not new york, we're a community of about 18 thousand people here in albert lea. the majority of our economic base is small businesses," said Lundberg.