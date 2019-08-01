Clear

Prairie Ridge treatment center celebrates 50th anniversary

The center had humble beginnings on the campus of Mercy hospital.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - They've been helping people live sober for half a century, now Prairie Ridge is taking some time to celebrate.

The substance abuse treatment center had humble beginnings in old nurses quarters at Mercy hospital.  They started with a few workers who wanted to help those with alcohol addiction.  Today they have over 100 employees, some of whom have been through the treatment program at Prairie Ridge.  

The center treats thousands of patients across North Iowa.  

