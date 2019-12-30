Powerful winter storm lingers in Upper Midwest

A fierce winter storm that created blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, closed interstates and caused hundreds of crashes continues to linger in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in northeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday where periods of heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to create difficult travel conditions. Forecasters expected 10 to 14 inches of snow along Lake Superior's south shore.

Heavy snow, icy roads and reduced visibility in North Dakota prompted authorities to close Interstate 29 from South Dakota to the Canadian border. Interstate 94 was also closed from Bismarck to Fargo and in South Dakota, Interstate 90 was closed west of Mitchell.