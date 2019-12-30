Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Powerful winter storm lingers in Upper Midwest

A fierce winter storm that created blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, closed interstates and caused hundreds of crashes continues to linger in the region.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A fierce winter storm that created blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, closed interstates and caused hundreds of crashes continues to linger in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in northeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday where periods of heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to create difficult travel conditions. Forecasters expected 10 to 14 inches of snow along Lake Superior's south shore.

Heavy snow, icy roads and reduced visibility in North Dakota prompted authorities to close Interstate 29 from South Dakota to the Canadian border. Interstate 94 was also closed from Bismarck to Fargo and in South Dakota, Interstate 90 was closed west of Mitchell.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: September and October

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday

Image

Club works to bring curling to Rochester

Image

Club hosts 3D archery shoot

Image

Homeless for the Holidays wrap up

Image

Author documenting long-standing buildings

Image

Beware of misleading phone calls

Image

12/29 Seans Weather

Image

Minimum tobacco purchase age raised to 21

Community Events