Powerball ticket worth $2M bought in Des Moines suburb

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a Powerball ticket worth $2 million was bought at a convenience store in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale.
The ticket bought at a Kum & Go on 156th Street matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday night but missed the Powerball number and a chance of winning the $250.3 million jackpot. The ticket buyer has yet to step forward.
Iowa Lottery says the buyer also purchased the Power Play option, which multiplied the normal $1 million prize to $2 million.
No one won the jackpot, so it's expected to climb to around $270 million for Saturday's drawing. Wednesday's winning numbers were 7, 17, 33, 61, 68 and Powerball 4.
