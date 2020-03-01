CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A Powerball ticket sold in northwest Iowa is worth $1 million.
Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket sold in Correctionville, Iowa, matched five of the six winning numbers in Saturday's drawing. The ticket was sold at a Brew convenience store.
The store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa lottery for selling the winning ticket.
No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot in Saturday's drawing. So the prize will grow to $90 million for Wednesday's drawing.
Related Content
- Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Iowa
- $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota
- Powerball ticket worth $1 million bought in central Iowa
- Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in central Iowa
- Winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire
- Winning Iowa Powerball ticket sold in town of 800 people
- $1 million Powerball ticket goes unclaimed in Iowa
- Powerball ticket worth $2M bought in Des Moines suburb
- UPDATE: Iowa, New York home to winning $688 million Powerball tickets
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Scroll for more content...