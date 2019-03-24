Powerball jackpot now $750M after no winning ticket drawn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $750 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing.
The numbers drawn Saturday night are 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, with a Powerball of 5.
The next drawing for what would be the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history is Wednesday. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.
No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner.
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.
