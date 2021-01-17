Clear

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

The Powerball jackpot will grow to an estimated $730 million after there were no winners Saturday for the lottery's top prize.

Posted: Jan 17, 2021 8:27 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players have another chance to win big next week since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

The winning numbers were 67, 20, 65, 14, 39, and the Powerball was 02.

No one beat the odds in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. That would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there's a winner of the top prize for the drawing on Tuesday.

It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $546 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

