Power still out for over 130,000 after derecho storm

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 - Five days after 100 mile per hour winds whipped through central and eastern Iowa, over 130,000 people are still without electricity.

As of Saturday morning, Alliant Energy says power is out for 112,987 of its customers and MidAmerican Energy says outages are still affecting 21,270 of its customers.



Map of Alliant Energy power outages Map of Alliant Energy power outages

MidAmerican map of power outages. MidAmerican map of power outages.

Monday’s derecho storm knocked out power to well over 400,000 Iowans and utility crews have been working furiously since then to remove and replace damaged power poles and transmission lines.

To view Alliant Energy’s online map of power outages, click here. To view MidAmerican’s, click here.