Power outages reported in north Iowa; tow ban in effect for some counties

As a blizzard enters the viewing area, many people are already feeling the effects.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 7:26 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 7:30 PM

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 394 customers in Cerro Gordo were without power Saturday night.
The outage began at 6:32 p.m., and the estimated restoration time is 9 p.m.
Towing is also not recommended for Post 8 counties (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties.) and the I-35 corridor in north Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said just after 7 p.m.

Tracking our incoming winter storm and just how dangerous it'll be.
