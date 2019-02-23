Power outages reported in north Iowa; tow ban in effect for some counties

As a blizzard enters the viewing area, many people are already feeling the effects.

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 394 customers in Cerro Gordo were without power Saturday night.

The outage began at 6:32 p.m., and the estimated restoration time is 9 p.m.

Towing is also not recommended for Post 8 counties (Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties.) and the I-35 corridor in north Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said just after 7 p.m.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android