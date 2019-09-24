Thousands in the dark due to power outages; storm also blamed for damage in north Iowa, fire in southern MN

Many in southern Minnesota and north Iowa are either picking up the pieces or were dealing with power outages due to Tuesday's severe storms.

Rochester Public Utilities said there were more than 800 dealing with a power outage in Olmsted County.

Xcel Energy reported thousands of outages in southeast Minnesota with 317 customers without electricity in Dodge County and 2,515 in Goodhue County.

In Blooming Prairie, a shed was struck by lightning and caught fire. No injuries were reported.

Freeborn-Mower Coop reported around 100 without power.

In north Iowa, around 100 outages were reported near Swea City and Buffalo Center.

Swea City, in northern Kossuth County, posted pictures of significant damage on its social media pages and announced the school, North Union, will have a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to the damage.

