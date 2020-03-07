Clear
Power outage affects thousands Saturday in Rochester

Thousands were without power Saturday afternoon in Rochester due to a large tree damaging some power lines and a power pole.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 4:33 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 4:35 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thousands were without power Saturday afternoon in Rochester due to a large tree damaging some power lines and a power pole.

Rochester Public Utilities told KIMT that more than 2,000 customers were without power for around an hour, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The power was restored by 1:30 p.m.

