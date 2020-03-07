ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thousands were without power Saturday afternoon in Rochester due to a large tree damaging some power lines and a power pole.
Rochester Public Utilities told KIMT that more than 2,000 customers were without power for around an hour, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The power was restored by 1:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Power outage affects thousands Saturday in Rochester
- Power outage affects hundreds
- Power outages affect thousands in north Iowa
- Power outages affect thousands in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after power outage in Rochester
- Around 2,400 affected by early-morning power outage in Rochester
- Power outage affects many Tuesday in Forest City
- Power outage affects around 1,600 in north Iowa
- Hundreds in Mason City affected by power outage early Tuesday
- UPDATE: Power restored after major outage in downtown Rochester
Scroll for more content...