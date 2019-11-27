Power outages affecting thousands in north Iowa

Thousands are without power this morning as the season’s first winter storm hit the area.

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, there are outages in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Wright and Hardin counties.

More than a thousand customers are being affected in Wright and Hardin counties.

Power Outages

RPU: Click here.

Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.

Alliant Energy: Click here.

MidAmerican Energy: Click here.