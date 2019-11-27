Clear
Power outages affecting thousands in north Iowa

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, there are outages in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Wright and Hardin counties.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 6:59 AM

Thousands are without power this morning as the season’s first winter storm hit the area.

More than a thousand customers are being affected in Wright and Hardin counties.

