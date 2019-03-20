Clear
Power outage in Mason City

Electricity knocked out to over 1,000.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Alliant Energy crews are called to deal with a power outage near downtown Mason City.

The outage, affect around 1,400 people in the area of North Monroe and North Madison Avenue west of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, began at 7:12 pm. Alliant says they hope to have electricity restored by 10 pm.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
