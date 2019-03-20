Power outage in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Alliant Energy crews are called to deal with a power outage near downtown Mason City.
The outage, affect around 1,400 people in the area of North Monroe and North Madison Avenue west of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, began at 7:12 pm. Alliant says they hope to have electricity restored by 10 pm.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
