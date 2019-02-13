Power outage affects many Tuesday in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Power was lost in Forest City Tuesday afternoon.

City Administrator Barb Smith says the electricity went out around 1:15 or 1:30 pm. Smith says they had to fire up the city power plant and hoped to have power restored to the entire community by 2:30 or 2:45 pm.

Heartland Power Cooperative confirms they also had a temporary power outage but cannot immediately say how many people were affected. Heartland says they serve people in 12 counties in North Iowa and southern Minnesota and that power was quickly restored.