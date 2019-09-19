Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Power outage affects more than 1,000 in Floyd County

Power outage a problem for many Thursday morning.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:48 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 6:49 AM

More than 1,000 MidAmerican Energy customers are without power Thursday morning.

According to the company's outage map, the estimated time of restoration for many in Charles City is between 8:45 and 9:45 a.m.

You can see more find the latest updates here. 

Power Outages

RPU: Click here.

Freeborn-Mower Coop: Click here.

Alliant Energy: Click here.

MidAmerican Energy: Click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain and storms are possible the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man in custody after chemical is found at RCTC

Image

Money Magazine ranks Rochester one of the best places to live

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

SAW: Josilyn Cordes

Image

PK leads JM past Winona

Image

Rallying one last time

Image

Family treatment court: 5 years of success

Image

RFD rescues Romeo

Image

Ustby announces college decision

Image

Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Community Events