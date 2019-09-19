Power outage affects more than 1,000 in Floyd County

More than 1,000 MidAmerican Energy customers are without power Thursday morning.

According to the company's outage map, the estimated time of restoration for many in Charles City is between 8:45 and 9:45 a.m.

You can see more find the latest updates here.

