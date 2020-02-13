Power outage affects nearly 300 in Cerro Gordo Co. along with sub-zero temps

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hundreds of people were without power Thursday morning in Mason City as wind chills sit well below zero.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 270 customers are without power.
The outage was reported just after 4 a.m. and was fixed by 8 a.m. It was in the southwestern part of the city.
