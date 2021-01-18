Power of 10 group donates to Gift of Life Transplant House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A non-profit is donating to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester.

The house offers a home for transplant patients and their families.

On Monday, it received 40 boxes of goodies from a group known as the Power of 10.

At the transplant house, guests are not allowed visitors right now, so these little care boxes means a lot to them.

Executive Director Mary Wilder says these care packages included socks, treats, masks, and a piece of ginger candy.

Boxes came for both men and women.

Wilder says the care packages gives the guests hope and a reminder that they are important.

"When we receive a donation like this that let's them know other people in the community are thinking about them, that is a tremendous encouragement. We all know if we're discouraged or going through something really tough and we receive an out of the blue surprise, it just warms our hearts. And that's how they feel," says Wilder.

Wilder says the Power of 10 group reached out to her about offering these gifts monthly.