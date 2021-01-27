Power of 10 Foundation gives back

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the pandemic continues to impact business, families, and every day life as we know it, it's important to remember good things are still happening all around us.

One local organization giving back during this time is a non-profit called the Power of 10 Foundation.

One of its goals is to spread smiles with small care packages.

The organization brings packages to the Gift of Life Transplant House, three Ronald McDonald House locations in Minnesota, and individuals who apply.

The non-profit aims to increase funding for childhood cancer and rare diseases, while giving back to those personally impacted.

Founder Sarah Adolphus says she's suffered from diseases herself.

She says one day, when she was very sick, she received a care package and remembered how special that package made her feel.

It inspired her to kick start the foundation, which is something her father is also involved in.

"We always felt that if every person on the earth reached out a hand to help one person, everybody on the earth would be provided for," says James Adolphus.

The foundation has sent packages to 15 countries and all 50 states.