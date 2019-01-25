Clear
Power being cut to water heaters and heating systems

Three utility co-ops issue 'peak alerts' for Friday.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT NEWS 3 – Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, Heartland Power Cooperative, and MiEnergy Cooperative are all issuing peak alerts for Friday.

Freeborn-Mower and Heartland are asking members to avoid using appliances or any unnecessary electrical power until after 8 pm. MiEnergy is also asking members to reduce using electricity and will institute “full load control” at 4:50 pm, reducing or cutting power to electric water heaters, electric heating systems, grain dryers, and other systems signed up for the program.

MiEnergy says power will be restored to water heaters and heating systems on a rolling basis starting at 9pm, with full restoration by 11 pm. The co-op says anyone signed up for their load control program must have a backup heating system and water heaters big enough to provide hot water during control periods.

The cooperatives say they are taking these steps due to expected high power demand due to extreme cold.

We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
