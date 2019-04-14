Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Power back on for most in the Midwest

Tens of thousands lost electricity after a severe winter storm.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Most of the tens of thousands of people who lost electricity during a severe snow storm in the Upper Midwest have their power back on.

The second "bomb cyclone" storm in less than a month knocked out power to more than 100,000 people in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. PowerOutage.us reports that only about 3,600 are still waiting to have their electricity restored.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy had 100,000 customers without power during the storm. The utility reports that fewer than 1,000 are still without electricity, and they should be back online soon.

Xcel says snow, rain, ice, and strong winds snapped more than 650 power poles and downed hundreds of power lines in the region.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Image

Church rallies together to cover roof

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Community Events