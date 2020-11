CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop on Interstate-35 resulted in finding a pound of methamphetamine.

Domingo Flores, 43, of Oklahoma City, was stopped near milemarker 193 on Sunday.

While executing a search warrant on the vehicle, a handgun was located along with a large amount of meth located in the sleeve of a jacket.

"Mr. Flores admitted to possessing 1 pound of methamphetamine and also admitted to possessing the handgun as a convicted felon," the criminal complaint states.