Pothole season is upon us

Potholes can do some major damage to your tires, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation is working all year long to make sure they fill as many as they can.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 7:39 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that yes, pothole season is here.

When the temperature starts to warm up, the freeze thaw cycle starts to weaken the roads. As more and more vehicles travel on the weakened road, it breaks down and creates a pothole. MnDOT officials say drivers need to be attentive and allow extra room behind other cars. If you don't, you aren't giving yourself enough time to react if the car in front of you swerves over a pothole.

I'm important to remember if you do come across one of the dangerous holes in the road, you need to try your best to stay in your lane and avoid swerving. Driver, John Ewing told KIMT he knows the damages potholes can do to your tires. "It's hard on the tires, hard on the suspension. But there are some you just can't miss if there's an oncoming car," explained Ewing.

MnDOT officials say it's important you know what road you're on so you can contact the right authorities if you need help after hitting a pothole. If you're on a city or county road, you can call local law enforcement and if you're on the highway, you can call MnDOT directly. Here's a link to report any potholes that need to be worked on.

