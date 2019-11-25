Potential winter storm causing concern for Thanksgiving travels

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The potentially nasty weather headed our way is going to make a mess on the roads, but it's not deterring some from travelling for Thanksgiving.

Wherever you're headed, expect to see more vehicles on the road.

"It's one of the most traveled weekends," Clayton Daugherty, a Rochester driver, said, "so any weather you got is gonna have an impact."

According to AAA, nearly 50 million drivers will be travelling this Thanksgiving. That's not the number that should scare you.

According to KIMT StormTeam 3, the entire viewing area could see four to eight inches of snow.

For some, the commute is tradition.

"We have the same plans we have every year, to go to relatives," Sheila Keating, of Prior Lake, said.

For others, avoiding the winter-like voyage is ideal.

"You know not take the chance to maybe get in an accident or something," Karina Segedy, of Rochester, said. "Because snow is icy and scary to drive on."

There are things you can do to make sure everyone gets to their holiday celebration safely.

"Don't drive unless I have to," Daugherty said. "I've got four wheel drive in my pick up, and my wife has four wheel drive in her car. So slow down, pay attention, keep your eyes on the road."

When the snow starts falling, Minnesota State Patrol advises to turn your headlights on and turn your cruise control off.

If plows are out, it's important to give them enough room to work.